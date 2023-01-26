SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after buying an additional 2,561,269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

