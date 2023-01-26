Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

SOR stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

