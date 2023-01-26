Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.85

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.85 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 80248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

