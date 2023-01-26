SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $60.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.