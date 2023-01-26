Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$65.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.97.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.