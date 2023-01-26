Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$65.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

