TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Shares Gap Up to $43.51

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.51, but opened at $50.20. TC Energy shares last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 106,161 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

