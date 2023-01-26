TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$52.12 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.88. The company has a market cap of C$57.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

