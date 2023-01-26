Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.67

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 146885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,537 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

