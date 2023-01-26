TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIXT. CSFB lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TIXT opened at C$30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a one year low of C$24.11 and a one year high of C$40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

In other news, Director Sue Paish sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.36, for a total value of C$30,423.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,767.43.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.