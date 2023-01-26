The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,163 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,302,000 after acquiring an additional 364,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,380,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,590,000 after acquiring an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$52.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.75. The firm has a market cap of C$62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

