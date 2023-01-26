The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 737,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $19,729,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.