The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 20994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 72,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 145.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

