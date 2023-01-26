The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 20994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
