TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$164.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$148.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$135.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$136.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.59.

About TMX Group

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.4000004 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.