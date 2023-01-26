TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$164.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$148.67.
TMX Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$135.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$136.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.59.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
