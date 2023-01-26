Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.19

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.19 and last traded at $55.87, with a volume of 36839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.