Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.66

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.66 and last traded at $172.10, with a volume of 35662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

