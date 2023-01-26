Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.54

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2037053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 in the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.