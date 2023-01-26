Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

