Truist Financial Corp Has $327,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 774,773 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,955,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.