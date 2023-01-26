Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after acquiring an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $233.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

