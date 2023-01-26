UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

