Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $503.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

