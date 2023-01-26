Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.44

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 80366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
