Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.44

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 80366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

