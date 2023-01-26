UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $436.51

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $436.51 and last traded at $486.18, with a volume of 206203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $523.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $460.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

