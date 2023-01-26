Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of U stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160,409 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

