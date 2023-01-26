US Bancorp DE Buys 1,389 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock valued at $290,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

