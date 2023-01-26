US Bancorp DE Buys 756 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %

APAM opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.81 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.