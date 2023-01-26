US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

