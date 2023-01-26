US Bancorp DE Has $263,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

