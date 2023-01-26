US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

