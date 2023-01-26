US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.