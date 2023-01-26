US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chemours were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

NYSE:CC opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

