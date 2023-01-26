US Bancorp DE Sells 1,659 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,950 shares of company stock worth $1,397,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gray Television Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gray Television stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.