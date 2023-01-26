US Bancorp DE Sells 2,424 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

