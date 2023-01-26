US Bancorp DE Sells 372 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,314,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

