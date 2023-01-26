Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 4950282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

