VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.67

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 313911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

