Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,363 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $278.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

