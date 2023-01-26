Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,667 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

EQR opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

