Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Ciena worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,128 shares of company stock worth $2,152,143 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

