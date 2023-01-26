Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 63,116 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

