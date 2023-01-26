Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,880 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,188,000 after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after acquiring an additional 579,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

