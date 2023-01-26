Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

