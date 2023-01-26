Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1,091.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,109 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Range Resources worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

