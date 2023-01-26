Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 65.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth $9,500,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 419.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

Insider Activity

Seagen Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock worth $5,253,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.06.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.