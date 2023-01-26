Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 212,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AECOM worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $87.06 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

