Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 163,538 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.67% of H&E Equipment Services worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.