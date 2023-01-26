Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 77,681 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of WesBanco worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,785.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,012 shares of company stock valued at $571,148. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.0 %

WSBC stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

