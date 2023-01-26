Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ITT worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ITT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 202,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

