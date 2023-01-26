Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

